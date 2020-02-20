Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's horror show Ghost Stories. Even though the show didn't manage to live up to its hype, she managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the audiences for her performance in the web-series. She kickstarted her acting career with Dhadak in 2018. Since then, the actor is always making headlines for several reasons, be it her impeccable senses of fashion, upcoming movies or her much-talked-about rumoured relationship with Ishaan Khattar.

Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor Is Obsessed With The Colour Red ? These Photos Sure Seem To Suggest So

Janhvi Kapoor is a style diva in the true sense of the word. From her uber-chic hairstyles to adorable dresses, she has given some major fashion goals time and again. Take a look at some stunning hairstyles donned by Janhvi Kapoor which are perfect for date night.

Beachy Waves

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her pictures wearing Beachy waves. This hairstyle is ideal for a date night.

French Braid

A french braid is something you can never go wrong with. In this the actor's Instagram post she can be seen wearing a cute hairdo.

Read: Hina Khan's Uber Chic Hairstyles You Must Take Inspiration From

Twisted Braid

A twisted braid when pulled back in the form of a messy bun is something you can definitely try on a date night. A must-try hairdo for a date night inspired by the 'Dostana 2' actor.

Straight Hair

The Dhadak actor's sleek straight hair with a middle parting is a perfect choice when going for a casual dinner date. In this Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post she looks simply breathtaking with her Chinese straight hairdo.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Rocks Stiletto Game Better?

A low pony

A low pony is something you can wear of any occasion and any hour of the day. It keeps your hair hassle-free and requires less maintenance. In this Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post, she is wearing a low pony with a glamorous dress. Such a combination is perfect for a casual date.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Dostana 2 opposite and Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshya. The film is slated to release later this year. While the first film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana 2 is being helmed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Dharma Productions.

Read: Date Night Hairstyles Inspired From Bollywood Divas That You Can Easily Try

Images Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.