Janhvi Kapoor Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Rocks Stiletto Game Better?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are two contemporaries in Bollywood, who were compared even before they made their respective Bollywood debuts. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have managed to make a niche for themselves in Bollywood in a short span of time. The two make sure to keep up their fashion quotient and never fail to impress their admirers.

From designer dresses to opulent footwear, both Janhvi Kapoor and Sara put their best fashion foot forward. Take a look at some pictures to see who has a better sense of fashion when it comes to stilettoes.

Janvhi Kapoor vs Sara Ali khan - who has a better stiletto game?

Janhvi Kapoor is known as a fashionista and a true fashion icon. Her choice of footwear is considered uber-chic and classic. Check the times when Janhvi Kapoor rocked the stilettoes look.

Janhvi Kapoor in wondrous white stilettoes

Janhvi sizzles in shiny pencil heels with meticulous details

Nothing glitters better than bronze stilettoes

Janhvi looks ethereal in nude heels

Janhvi kept is classic with gold stilettoes

Sara Ali Khan

When it comes to heels, Sara Ali Khan seems to have a different taste. The Kedarnath actor generally opts for fluorescent shades and funky designs, unlike Janhvi Kapoor who opts for pastels and nudes. Check some really cool stilettoes donned by Sara Ali Khan which will make you want to go shopping right away.

Sara Ali Khan stuns in lemon stilettoes

Sara's shimmery heels are a real steal from her wardrobe

The polka-dots are back in fashion and how

Nothing can go wrong when you have the classic black stilettoes on

Sara slays in floral beige block heels

