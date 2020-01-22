Janhvi Kapoor Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Rocks Stiletto Game Better?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are two contemporaries in Bollywood, who were compared even before they made their respective Bollywood debuts. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have managed to make a niche for themselves in Bollywood in a short span of time. The two make sure to keep up their fashion quotient and never fail to impress their admirers.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh & Other B'town Mother-daughter Duos We Want To See On-screen
From designer dresses to opulent footwear, both Janhvi Kapoor and Sara put their best fashion foot forward. Take a look at some pictures to see who has a better sense of fashion when it comes to stilettoes.
Janhvi Kapoor is known as a fashionista and a true fashion icon. Her choice of footwear is considered uber-chic and classic. Check the times when Janhvi Kapoor rocked the stilettoes look.
Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Doesn't Shy Away From Showering Love On Disha Patani
Also Read: Sophie Choudry Thanks Varun Dhawan For Editing Her Bikini Pictures
When it comes to heels, Sara Ali Khan seems to have a different taste. The Kedarnath actor generally opts for fluorescent shades and funky designs, unlike Janhvi Kapoor who opts for pastels and nudes. Check some really cool stilettoes donned by Sara Ali Khan which will make you want to go shopping right away.
Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's Voguish Gym Wear Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym Today, See Pics
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.