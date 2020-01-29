Is Janhvi Kapoor Is Obsessed With The Colour Red ? These Photos Sure Seem To Suggest So

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Netflix's horror show Ghost Stories. Even though the show didn't manage to live up to its hype, Janhvi Kapoor managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the audiences for her performance in the web-series. Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted her acting career with Dhadak in 2018. Since then, the actor is always making headlines for several reasons, be it her impeccable senses of fashion, upcoming movies or her much-talked-about rumoured relationship with Ishaan Khattar.

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion enthusiast and doesn't disappoint her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. She is often papped in uber-chic outfits on various occasions. However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Janhvi Kapoor has for the colour red. In most of her Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting red coloured apparels, makeup or footwear. Take a look-

Times when Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in Red

Janhvi Kapoor in saree

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looked breathtaking in this red coloured saree. The Dhadak actor opted for a sleeveless blouse and wore natural makeup to complete her stylish look in the colour red. She did not wear any jewellery at all and went for a beachy waves hairstyle.

Janhvi slays in a hot red dress

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's style is very chic and classic. The stunning actor looks simply surreal in the hot red coloured dress with meticulous neck details. Her high pony and voguish pair of stilettos make her look dreamy in this photo.

Janhvi stuns in a red bodycon dress with gold embellishments

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This is yet another photo of Janhvi Kapoor rocking a red outfit. This time around, the Dostana 2 actor chose a red bodycon dress, and she looked scintillating in it. Her open hair and nude lipstick are accentuating her overall look massively.

Janhvi rocks the bold red lips like a boss-babe

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Well, Janhvi Kapoor is sure a fan of the colour red. Not just her outfits but her makeup also says so. Just look at this captivating picture of Janhvi Kapoor in which she is seen wearing a deep red coloured lipstick. She looks charismatic and her lip-shade is truly complimenting her skin tone.

