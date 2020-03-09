Janhvi Kapoor's Love For Metallic Ensembles Is Evident From THESE Pictures

After debuting in Bollywood alongside Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor became one of the most promising newcomers in the country. Apart from her acting, Janhvi Kapoor has also been garnering a lot of appreciation for her style statements. With over 8 million followers, Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram handle is full of pictures of her wearing dazzling outfits. Kapoor's love for metallic ensembles is evident from her Instagram feed, so here is a round-up of some of her best metallic outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor metallic outfits to take fashion cues from:

Janhvi was recently spotted donning a silver metallic jacket along with magenta sweatpants. She paired her outfits with tan suede boots and a baby pink beanie cap as she posed for the camera. The Ghost Stories actor kept her makeup minimal with nude undertones and straightened hair.

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic wear has been adored by her fans and her purple metallic saree was no exception. Kapoor posed for the camera in a light-purple embellished saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She paired her look with statement dangler earrings, nude lips and smokey eyes.

Janhvi graced the red carpet of an award show in a multi-coloured high slit Maria Lucia Hohanmetallic gown with a plunging neckline. She rounded off her look with strappy heels, pale pink lips and glittery eye makeup. In terms of her hairstyle, Kapoor opted for a wavy hairdo.

Along with metallic ensembles, the actor also seems to also like holographic outfits. During her visit to New York, Janhvi posed in a holographic sweatshirt over a baby pink tube top. She paired the sweatshirt with black shorts and minimal makeup.

On the career front, Janhvi Kapoor has multiple films in her kitty. After starring in Netflix's Ghost Stories, she will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana, Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, and Vicky Kaushal in Takht to name a few. Kapoor will also play the role of an Air Force officer in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena.

