Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction To Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Wish For Her Is Unmissable; See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, enjoys a massive fan following thanks to her social media presence and stellar onscreen performance. Recently, the Ghost Stories actor celebrated her 23rd birthday, to mark which fans and celebrities stormed the internet with birthday wishes.

Among the celebrities who wished Janhvi, was actor Kartik Aaryan. Kartik took his social media handle to share birthday post for Janhvi, to which she had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan found a unique way to wish his friend Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor posted a black and white picture with Janhvi with a note, which comes with a reference to Coronavirus. In the picture, the actors can be seen covering their mouth with hands.

In his caption, Kartik mentioned 'Wash Your Hands campaign', which has started with a motive of preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

He wrote, "Aapke birthday ke Shubh din pe #WashYourHands start Karte Hain Ji, Janhvi Kapoor. #CoronaStopKaroNa. Soon after the picture was posted, Janhvi Kapoor reacted by dropping a comment on Kartik's post, which reads,"Mosssst important birthday wish…”. Take a look:

What's next for Janhvi?

Jahnvi has a busy schedule this year as the actor has quite a few releases lined up. The actor will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana, which is helmed by Hardik Mehta. The much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. She also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

The actor is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. If reports are to be believed, Janhvi will make her South debut with the N.R. Reddy directorial, Umaadhi.

