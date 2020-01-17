Janhvi Kapoor Has The Cutest Reaction To Dad Boney Kapoor's Retro Look, See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor routinely shares pictures with her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, on her social media handles, giving fans a glimpse of their amicable bond. On Boney Kapoor 64th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor created headlines, as her heartfelt note for her daddy caught all the attention of the audience. Janhvi never fails to share different facets of Bonney Kapoor’s life through her social media handles. On January 17, Janhvi took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her daddy's look from Manish Malhotra's Bollywood retro party.

Janhvi Kapoor says Boney Kapoor should get the cutest dad award

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to share her dad Boney Kapoor's retro look with fans. In the snaps, Boney Kapoor can be seen dressed as Shammi Kapoor, wearing the latter’s signature cap and a coat. Posing with Manish Malhotra, who is also dressed in retro attire, Janhvi captioned the photograph saying “This is the best”. The next picture shows Boney Kapoor with a trophy in his hand. The Dhadak star captioned the picture saying “cutest dad award”. Check out the snaps:

Also Read | CONFIRMED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Reunite With Mani Ratnam After Almost A Decade, Says She’s ‘overwhelmed’ To Work With Her ‘Guru’

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Takes An Auto Rickshaw In Mumbai As She Heads Towards Versova

Also Read | Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Warm Hug From Rekha Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence

Janhvi Kapoor has three films lined up in her kitty for 2020. Her first is a biographical drama titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and the next is a comedy-horror titled Roohi Afza. Janhvi will also reportedly be seen in the sequel to the much-anticipated film Dostana, titled Dostana 2.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic directed by Sharan Sharma. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi will be essaying the lead roles. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is touted to be the first-ever biopic film of Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor opens up on the one advice she gave Khushi Kapoor for her Bollywood debut

(Image source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.