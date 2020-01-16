Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On The One Advice She Gave Khushi Kapoor For Her Bollywood Debut

Janhvi Kapoor made her highly awaited Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Now, just like her older sibling, Khushi Kapoor wants to follow her and their late mother Sridevi’s footsteps of becoming an actor. It is also learnt that the aspiring actor has already begun preparing for the same as she is currently studying at the New York Film Academy to polish her acting skills.

Janhvi Kapoor offers valuable advice to sister Khushi Kapoor

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the advice she would like to give to her younger sister Khushi Kapoor to prepare her for a career in Bollywood. Elaborating on her advice to Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor wants Khushi to know her strengths and weaknesses. Jahnvi explained that one of the biggest learnings she has had in the limited amount of time she has spent in the film industry is that at every given point of time, there will be enough people to tell you enough to make you feel that you are amazing while there are also people that will say enough to make you feel completely worthless. Janhvi explained that one should not be delusional.

Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor has only done two films and is well aware that fame that comes with the profession can also be a misguiding one. She does not want her younger sibling to get carried away either. Janhvi further stated that she doesn’t know about other things, but she feels that this was something that she had figured out. She claimed that she knows where she stands currently and is also aware of her shortcomings, her potential, and that she also knows where she stands in the scheme of things. The young actress further added that she knows where she can go and where she wants to go, among other things.

Janhvi Kapoor upcoming movies

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a number of interesting projects lined up. This includes Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. The actress will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht next month.

