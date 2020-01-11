The Debate
Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Warm Hug From Rekha Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is seen hugging Bollywood veteran actor Rekha outside designer Manish Malhotra's Bandra residence. Check out the pictures of the fashionable trio.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Bollywood veteran actor Rekha was spotted outside designer Manish Malhotra’s Bandra residence recently. The actor was joined by Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor who looked casual wearing a top and a pair of jeans. Designer Manish Malhotra too was clicked with the Bollywood actors.

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account and posted a story with Janhvi Kapoor and Rehka calling them his favourites. Check out the paparazzi shots of the actors along with the ace designer.

See pictures

Rekha
Rekha

Rekha

Bollywood veteran actor Rekha looked breath-taking in all-white attire. The actor wore a white coloured silk kurta with similar coloured embroidery. She wore a silk dupatta over the outfit to complete it. The actor even wore her signature dark lipstick to complement the plain white look. She accessorised the look with a couple of golden coloured bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos
Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Dhadak actor Janvi Kapoor was at her casual best in a nude coloured top and a pair of blue ripped jeans. She completed the look with a pair of white shoes as she left her hair open. Janhvi sported a no-makeup look as she posed for the media outside Manish Malhotra’s residence in Bandra West.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Ace designer Manish Malhotra wore an all-black attire as he met the leading ladies of Bollywood. He wore a black coloured T-shirt and a pair of black coloured jeans. To complete his look, he wore a black coloured scarf with a white print on it. The designer added contrast to the look by pairing the attire with a pair of white coloured sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Rekha makes the internet swoon as he adorably hugs Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor all smiles as she seemed comfortable in the embrace. The veteran actor smiles widely at the lens, while Manish Malhotra looks at the ladies adoringly. The fashionable trio made heads turn with their casual yet glamorous fashion looks.

Published:
