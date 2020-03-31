Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Is Indeed Boney Kapoor's Favourite Child, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of late actor Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The siblings share a great bond with each other and Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with pictures of her sister as well as her father. Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are half-sisters of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor had revealed some time back who his father’s favourite child was.

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor is Boney Kapoor’s son with his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney Kapoor remarried actor Sridevi and the pair have two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Check out some of the pictures of Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor with their father Boney Kapoor.

Who is Boney Kapoor’s favourite Child?

A few years back, Arjun Kapoor had revealed that not Janhvi, but Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor’s favourite child. While wishing his sister on her birthday Arjun Kapoor revealed that the youngest daughter of the film producer is his favourite. Arjun Kapoor’s sibling Anshula had also revealed that Khushi is Boney Kapoor's favourite. However, she had laughed it off saying he loved them all equally.

Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi Kapoor

In the first picture, Bonet Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are seen standing in a scenic background. The father-daughter share an adorable moment as they are caught smiling at each other affectionately.

Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor

In the first picture, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a red coloured sari and is seen smiling brightly at her father. Janhvi Kapoor’s father film producer Boney Kapoor is seen wearing a khaki-coloured kurta and a brown coloured jacket as he looks at his daughter affectionately. In another picture, Boney Kapoor is seen giving his daughter Janhvi Kapoor a peck on her forehead. Janhvi Kapoor smiles her million-dollar smile as she embraces her father.

