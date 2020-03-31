The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor's Sister Khushi Kapoor Is Indeed Boney Kapoor's Favourite Child, See Pics

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor favourite child, says brother Arjun Kapoor. Check out what he said and see the pictures, here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of late actor Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The siblings share a great bond with each other and Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with pictures of her sister as well as her father. Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are half-sisters of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor had revealed some time back who his father’s favourite child was.

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor is Boney Kapoor’s son with his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney Kapoor remarried actor Sridevi and the pair have two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Check out some of the pictures of Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor with their father Boney Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Painting “state Of Mind”, Turns Khushi’s Face Into Her Canvas

Who is Boney Kapoor’s favourite Child?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

A few years back, Arjun Kapoor had revealed that not Janhvi, but Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor’s favourite child. While wishing his sister on her birthday Arjun Kapoor revealed that the youngest daughter of the film producer is his favourite. Arjun Kapoor’s sibling Anshula had also revealed that Khushi is Boney Kapoor's favourite. However, she had laughed it off saying he loved them all equally.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor Wishes Daughter Janhvi Kapoor: 'You Have Grown Up To Be A Beautiful Person'

Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

In the first picture, Bonet Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are seen standing in a scenic background. The father-daughter share an adorable moment as they are caught smiling at each other affectionately.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Longs To See Boney Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor; Shares Pic

Janhvi Kapoor with father Boney Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

In the first picture, Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a red coloured sari and is seen smiling brightly at her father. Janhvi Kapoor’s father film producer Boney Kapoor is seen wearing a khaki-coloured kurta and a brown coloured jacket as he looks at his daughter affectionately. In another picture, Boney Kapoor is seen giving his daughter Janhvi Kapoor a peck on her forehead. Janhvi Kapoor smiles her million-dollar smile as she embraces her father.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Shares An Unseen Throwback Picture With Father Boney Kapoor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
