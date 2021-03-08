Janhvi Kapoor's Staff Member Manhandles Fan, Actor Allows A Selfie Later

Janhvi Kapoor, who returned to Mumbai celebrated her birthday at the airport with paparazzi and fans. While she was walking towards the exit, a maskless fan tried to take a selfie but Janhvi's staffer got angry and pushed his phone away.

In a video going viral, Janhvi's staff member is seen getting angry when he tried to come near the actor without a mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Janhvi turned around and later obliged the fan with a selfie but also told them to wear a mask. While some fans praised Janhvi for her heartwarming gesture, others observed that Janhvi herself wasn't wearing the mask in the public space. One user wrote, "Even she's not wearing a mask. Hypocrisy", while the other said, "U r so cute see how she is treating her fan" [sic]

Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on March 6 and returned home on Saturday evening after shooting for Good Luck Jerry.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula wish Janhvi on her 24th birthday with a heartfelt note & pictures

On her special day, the team of her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry, organised a party on the sets. Janhvi shared many photos from her cake-cutting celebration.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on March 11. Apart from this, she also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Directed by Hardik Mehta and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie will illustrate a tale of a ghost who kidnaps the brides on their honeymoon. The popular star cast of the movie includes Rajkummar Rao as Bhawra, Varun Sharma as Kattanni, and Janhvi Kapoor as Roohi in the lead. Pankaj Tripathi is also a part of the star cast but his character is kept under wraps.

Janhvi Kapoor gets birthday surprise from 'Roohi' co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma

