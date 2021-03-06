Janhvi Kapoor Gets Birthday Surprise From 'Roohi' Co-stars Rajkummar Rao And Varun Sharma

The Roohi actor Janhvi Kapoor has been receiving tons of love and best wishes on her birthday but the wishes that she received from two of her Roohi co-stars might have delighted her a bit more as it also consisted of a terrifying surprise for her. Janhvi Kapoor’s co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma sent their cute birthday wishes to her and even asked her to wait for a surprise ahead.

'Roohi' cast has special surprise on Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday

The actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma recently took to their Instagram handle to wish Janhvi Kapoor a happy birthday. Rajkummar Rao began his birthday wish with a hilarious poem in Hindi and urged ‘Roohi’ to celebrate her birthday. He further asked her to wait for a while as he had a surprise waiting for her in his next Instagram story.

Even Varun Sharma shared a video clip on his Instagram handle and wished ‘Roohi’ on her birthday and stated that he will be throwing a party on her birthday. He further stated that he will also be paying the bills for her breakfast, lunch and dinner whether she wanted to order anything vegetarian or non-vegetarian. He then stated the same thing that Rajkummar said in his video about a surprise waiting for Janhvi Kapoor or Roohi.





When Rajkummar and Varun posted their videos on Instagram, they also added more pictures to their IG stories. They both can be seen with a horror filter with blood and wounds all over their face. Their stories even depicted them wearing caps along with Roohi's release date flashing on the screens.



Roohi cast

Directed by Hardik Mehta and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie will illustrate a tale of a ghost who kidnaps the brides on their honeymoon. The popular star cast of the movie includes Rajkummar Rao as Bhawra, Varun Sharma as Kattanni and Janhvi Kapoor as Roohi in the lead. Pankaj Tripathi is also a part of the star cast but his character is kept under wraps.

