Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Movies In 2020; 'Roohi Afzana' To 'Takht'

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a career-high since her last hit, Ghost Stories. After the success of her debut movie Dhadak, she has been looking forward to several new projects. She also mentioned in an interview about her upcoming projects after which fans were excited to see her on the big screen again. Let us take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies.

Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming movies

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic film which is directed by Sharan Sharma and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Janhvi Kapoor is going to play the lead role of an IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film has a budget of ₹ 30 crores and will release on March 13, 2020.

Roohi Afzana

Roohi Afzana is a comedy horror movie which is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The plot of the movie is about a ghost who troubles new brides on their honeymoons. Janhvi Kapoor will be starring in the movie alongside Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma. The movie will be scheduled to release on April 17, 2020.

Takht

Indian period drama film Takht will be directed by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is about 17th century Mughal India during the reign of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Takht is a multi-starer movie that stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles. The movie will release in 2021. However, the date of release is not confirmed yet.

