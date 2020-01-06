Ranveer Singh's Takht Given Budget Cut Because Of Ranbir's Brahmastra?

Ranveer Singh's Takht seems to be getting hit because of the movie Brahmastra, both of which are under the banner of Dharma Productions. The banner didn't have a successful year in 2019 since their only movie that earned fame at the box office was Good Newwz. Reports claim that the production is taking serious steps to reduce the budget of Takht.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Recites Asrani's Famous 'Angrezo Ke Zamane Ke Jailer' Dialogue; Watch Video

Takht's budget reduced because of Brahmastra?

A report on a leading entertainment site claimed that the owner of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, is taking some serious steps and is introspecting on cutting off the budget for the ambitious project Takht. There are some precautions that the production banner is taking in order to implement this change.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh's Extravagant Sneakers Which You Would Want To Steal From His Closet

A source shared with the entertainment website claiming that the production is considering to scrape down commercially uncertain projects. The production has another big-budget film Dostana 2 lined up. Dostana 2 will be starring big names like Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Wishes Kapil Dev 'happy Birthday' In A Series Of Lovely Photos

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra might turn out to be Dharma production's most expensive film. Trying to balance out the budget, the makers of Brahmastra are also asked to cut down their budget. Brahmastra will be starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The source also claimed that Mukerji has been over-shooting Brahmastra. They shared that the film is taking longer than expected to complete as compared to other films under the Dharma Productions banner. The actors from the movie are also charging extra for the additional dates that will be needed to complete the shooting of Brahmastra.

ALSO READ | Singh Shares Adorable Throwback Photo For His 'marshmallow' Deepika's Birthday

Takht will be starring one of the largest collections of A-list actors. The movie will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhavi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The movie will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set The Internet Swooning With Their PDA On Chhapaak Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.