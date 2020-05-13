Janhvi's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' & Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' To Release Online?

Ever since the BMC announced the shut down of theatres due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, a bunch of Bollywood movie makers has postponed the release of their films. But now that the virus continues to wreak daily schedules, many filmmakers from the industry are reportedly eagerly awaiting the release of their movies. If the latest reports are to believed, Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer, Khaali Peeli will see a direct release on the OTT platform, Netflix.

According to the latest exclusive report of an entertainment portal, a source mentioned that both the films are produced by Zee, and with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic not seeming to slow down, the production house felt it was best to get both the films a direct release on OTT. Furthermore, the same source revealed to the entertainment portal that as of now, Netflix has acquired both the films- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Khaali Peeli and hence Janhvi Kapoor's movie and Anaya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's film, both will experience a direct release on OTT. Additionally, the source also stated that the lock-down period will take a while to end, and even after that it will take some time for the people to get to the theatres, and therefore, the makers of both the films decided it was financially more viable and economic for a direct OTT release. However, no official announcement has been made about the same.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to tell the story of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, as the first female pilot of India to fly in combat. She played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Khaali Peeli is an Indian upcoming romantic action drama directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The film features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in main roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist. The plot of the story reportedly revolves around a boy and a girl who meet each other in the middle of the night.

