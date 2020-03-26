Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' Was Just One Day Away From Wrap Up Before COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday reportedly stated that the shooting of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli was just a day away from wrapping up prior to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Student of the Year 2 actor- Ananya Panday reportedly stated that before the shooting of film and television shows were brought to a standstill, she was almost done shooting for her upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter. Though she maintains that safety comes first and hence the team had to stop shooting and wait for things to go back to the way they were. Ananya Panday reportedly wishes that things go back to normal very soon.

Ananya Panday also reportedly spoke about the delay in the shooting has affected her other projects as well. She reportedly stated that the delay and the Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the delay of her shooting film with director Shakun Batra. Ananya Panday’s film directed by Shakun Batra stars Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Chaturvedi as well. Both Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panay had previously stated that they were very eager for the film.

The shooting of the Shakun Batra film was supposed to start this month. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a delay in the shooting schedule. Deepika Padukone had previously shared a behind the scene video from the fittings from the set of the film. in the video, director Shakun Batra is seen playing songs to keep himself entertained. Check out the video here.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak what has reportedly affected around 192 countries, millions of people across the world are staying indoors and several states in India are locked-down in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus has ensured that all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

