Shraddha Kapoor Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who's Little White Dress Would You Prefer For A Day Out?

The trend of opting for a super-cute LBD aka Little Black Dress is not a new one in Bollywood. On infinite occasions, numerous Bollywood beauties have been spotted in the same, especially for public appearances. However, the latest fashion trend, which has created a stir in the fashion industry is that of Little White Dress, that is LWD.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics

Celebrated actor Shraddha Kapoor is quite often spotted in LWD at various events. Shraddha Kapoor seems to be in awe of the colour white. During promotion for her movie, Shraddha Kapoor wore a stunning white dress. But newbie Janhvi Kapoor is not far behind, it seems, as Janhvi too loves the LWD trend and is keeping no stone unturned in putting her best fashion foot forward.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she featured on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah along with co-star Varun Dhawan. The pretty actor came to promote her dance film Street Dancer 3D on the Indian sitcom. The Aashiqui 2 actor wore a breathtaking white dress with a brocade crop top with bishop sleeves and Victorian style-high collar neck. For makeup, Shraddha Kapoor went minimalist with nude lip shade and winged eyeliner.

Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor Is Obsessed With The Colour Red ? These Photos Sure Seem To Suggest So

For hair, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a twisted fishtail side braid. She accessorised her LWD with contemporary golden earrings. Shraddha Kapoor looked nothing short of a princess in the Lily Lulu dress. Not to miss her black strappy heels, which gives a nice contrast to her all-white look.

Read: Here's The Jukebox Of Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Aashiqui 2'

Janhvi Kapoor

Unlike her contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor's style is chic and classic. She likes to keep her ensembles voguish and very stylish. On the occasion of Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Awards, the Dhadak actor stepped on the red carpet, in an off-shoulder faux feather white dress. Janhvi Kapoor made a lot of heads turn with her fascinating look that evening. Janhvi Kapoor looked her glam-best in the LWD and definitely made a mark.

She wore an alluring pair of Christian Louboutin pumps to complement her white dress. Janhvi accessorized her faux feather LWD with a diamond belt. For jewellery, Janhvi Kapoor wore a dazzling pair of drop earrings. The Ghost Stories actor ditched her statement wavy hairdo and chose to wear a french knot bun. She kept her makeup dewy and fresh with lots of highlighter and blush. Not to miss her beautiful pink lipstick.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Peppy Songs That Are Ideal For Your Zumba Playlist, See Full List Here

We certainly liked both Janhvi and Shraddha's LWD's. As both of them are quite different from each other. Shraddha LWD is perfect for daytime, whereas Janhvi LWD is a true-blue showstopper attire.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.