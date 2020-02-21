Janhvi Kapoor’s Throwback Picture Will Make You Miss The Winters; Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor enticed her fans in Netflix's horror show Ghost Stories. Even though the show didn't manage to live up to its hype, she did manage to garner appreciation from the audiences for her performance in the web-series. She kickstarted her acting career with the film, Dhadak in 2018.

Since then, the actor is always managed to grab headlines for several reasons, be it her impeccable senses of fashion, upcoming movies or her much-talked-about rumoured relationship with Ishaan Khatter. She is also known to be a travel enthusiast and this throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor will definitely make you miss the winters, now that they are over.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena' Gets New Release Date Due To Irrfan Khan

Janhvi can be seen enjoying the winters in this throwback picture

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen striking a pose against the backdrop of the picturesque snow-capped mountains and trees. Her winter attire is too right at the point. The Dhadak actor has opted for a black sweater top.

She has paired it with blue gloves and pants. The actor also complimented the attire with blue boots. Her lovely long locks are further adding to the look. Be it any sartorial choice, the actor seldom goes wrong with her looks. Check out the picture.

The release date of Janhvi's film Gunjan Saxena has been changed

Recently the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena swapped its release date with the Irrfan Khan starrer film Angrezi Medium. The film’s release date has now been swapped with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena which will now be releasing on April 24, 2020. Gunjan Saxena is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions and they share a good camaraderie with the makers of Angrezi Medium, Dinesh Vijan.

Apart from that, Janhvi will also be seen in the film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie is touted to be a horror comedy. She will also be seen in the film Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and newbie Laksh Lalwani.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Excited For Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'; Says 'Cant Wait For Its Takeoff

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.