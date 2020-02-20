Sonam Kapoor Excited For Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'; Says 'Cant Wait For Its Takeoff'

Janhvi Kapoor has back to back releases this year. According to reports, she has five films lined up, out of which, two are in production stages. However, her next will be Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film will be out in theatres on April 24, 2020. Along with her fans, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is also excited for her cousin’s next release. The elder sister took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the biopic starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic on the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena - the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. Janhvi had posted a picture with the new release date, which was reposted by Sonam Kapoor on her IG story.

In the post, the Dhadak actor is seen in a pilot's avatar, with a muddy face. Several other male pilots are seen lauding her, the reason for which can be found once the film is out. Sonam Kapoor, the proud elder sister wrote, “Can’t wait for this take off in cinemas on 24th April! Fasten your seat belts, everybody.” She cheered Janhvi Kapoor for her work as a supportive family member.

Check out what Sonam Kapoor shared on her IG story for Janhvi Kapoor

Snippet Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram Story

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, is making headlines either for her appearances or her acting in Netflix's Ghost Stories. Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, had an earlier release date of March 14, 2020. The film is a Sharan Sharma directorial. However, it was pushed to a later date due to clashes with other upcoming films. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor is celebrating the fours years of Neerja. It was a commercially and critically acclaimed film by Ram Madhvani.

