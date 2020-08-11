Janmashtami 2020: Mukesh Chhabra, Esha Gupta And Others Wish Fans

This year, Janmashtami falls on August 11. On this day, people celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. To mark the special occasion, renowned faces from Bollywood have taken to their respective social media handles and wished fans for the same. Here's a look at how Esha Deol, Esha Gupta, Mukesh Chhabra, Himesh Reshammiya and others wished fans on Janmashtami.

Mukesh Chhabra wishes fans 'Happy Janmashtami'

On Tuesday morning, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra took to his Twitter and penned his wishes for Janmashtami. He tweeted that may Lord Krishna bless people with abundant happiness, love and peace in their life. Take a look at the tweet here.

“May Lord Krishna bless you with abundance happiness, love and peace in your life. Happy Janmashtami” — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 11, 2020

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar shared a picture of herself framed in Lord Krishna's photo. Urmila wrote, "When in doubt, just follow him." She also penned a lengthy caption that read, "The most original n perhaps one of its kind of a philosopher who has taught n guided us of the ways to tackle the most difficult n trying times..through 'Bhagwat Gita'..so when in doubt just follow him. Happy Janmashtami to all of you. Jai Shri Krishna."

Esha Deol

Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Lord Krishna. On sharing the pic, she wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Krishna Janmashtami. We pray to the lord that all of us stay positive, happy, healthy & strong even in such times & May we all come out of this together stronger than ever before." Esha Deol also wrote that she is proud to be an Indian.

Himesh Reshammiya

Composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya posted a portrait of Lord Krishna on his Instagram feed. On sharing the pic, he wished all his fans a very Happy Janmashtami. As soon as his post was up, fans also wished him for the same.

Esha Gupta

On the special day of Janmashtami 2020, Esha Gupta posted a painted picture of Lord Krishna on her Instagram story. The Baadshaho actor shared another picture on Monday night too. She ditched caption for the post.

Not only popular faces from Bollywood but people from all walks of life have flocked to Twitter to pen their wishes. Actors Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh also wished fans a very Happy Janmashtami. Meanwhile, many stars from the sports fraternity also tweeted on the micro-blogging platform.

