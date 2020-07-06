Esha Deol To Make Her TV Debut In 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi' As Samridhi Devi?

Reportedly, actor Esha Deol might be seen in the hit television series called Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi. This news comes after Toral Rasputra's decision to exit the show. Now that the makers are looking for a new actor to fill the space, Esha Deol has also been scouted out for the role. If certain reports are to be trusted, the show will mark Esha Deol's Hindi television debut. Read ahead to know more.

The show Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi is looking for new cast members as both Puja Banerjee and Toral Rasputra have decided to quit the show. Toral Rasputra used to play the role of Samridhi Devi, mother to the young Goddess Vaishno. But the show has gone through a sudden leap and little Goddess Vaishno is now all grown up. Toral, in an interview with a media outlet, mentioned how she knew that the show had many time leaps but didn't wish to play the role of a mother to an adult. She further explained that she felt she would not look convincing in the role as well.

After her decision to quit, it is being reported that actor Esha Deol, who is the daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has been approached for the role. If Esha Deol decides to take up the role played by Toral Rasputra, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi will mark her Hindi television debut in 2020. As per many reports, the makers of the show have also scouted out Paridhi Sharma for the same role.

Puja Banerjee has also deided to quit

Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi is a mythological series based around Goddess Vaishno Devi. The story begins with a battle between gods and demons which is coming to a dangerous conclusion when three holy Goddesses decide to unite and create Goddess Vaishno Devi. The show then revolves around the journey of little Goddess Vaishno making her footing in the world.

The show stars Puja Banerjee in the main role of Goddess Vaishno who has also decided to call it quits. Reports have suggested that actors Rubina Dilaik, Shrenu Parikh and Tejaswi Prakash have been scouted out for the role of the protagonist. With the cast going through many changes, the viewers of the show can brace themselves to see some new faces on the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Toral Rasputra and Esha Deol's Instagram

