Janta Curfew: Virender Sehwag Shares 'special Yoga' To Maintain Social Distancing | Watch

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious video of women performing a full split while sitting in a train to drive the message of social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Sehwag took to Twitter to share a six-second clip in which a woman can be seen trying to deny another person a seat beside her.

Corona Mukt Aasan .

Please maintain distance and stay at home. pic.twitter.com/Zom4LptZ9r — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

As a precautionary measure, citizens have been advised to maintain at least one-metre distance from each other. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also asked metro commuters to maintain distance and sit at alternate seats to avoid the threat of coronavirus spread. Social media loved the video clip shared by Sehwag but asked how to attain such flexibility. Check out some of the reactions:

Itni fexibilty to nai hai mere pas😭🙄 — ☆Rinmayee☆ (@unicorn_90s) March 21, 2020

OMG really flexible lady 😂😂

Good initiative though gd job 😅 — Alfiza ❤ (@Abbu_alfi) March 21, 2020

'Keep Distance OK'

Sehwag has continuously been tweeting to amplify the message of social distancing through hilarious videos and pictures. He shared a picture of a truck and requested everyone to follow “Keep Distance OK”, which was written behind the truck.

Sehwag has been championing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, from 7.00am to 9.00pm. After Modi urged the citizens to voluntarily observe the curfew, Sehwag said that it is not a curfew but rather a 'care for you' measure. He stated that everyone needs to come together to fight the pandemic but not gather around at any place, adding that everyone wishes to spend time with their family and now is the time.

