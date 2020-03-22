Janta Curfew: President Kovind & Family Step Out To Applaud Efforts Of Medical Officials

President of India Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady and rest of the members of the family joined citizens across the country to appreciate the efforts of doctors, police forces, media and other officials working amid the Coronavirus crisis. Citizens across the country had stood outside their balconies, at 5 pm on the day of the Janta Curfew, clapping, banging plates and ringing bells to express their gratitude towards all those safeguarding the health of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a Janta Curfew from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister on Sunday said that it is the sound of thanks, but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. "The country thanked each person who led the fight against the Coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen," the Prime Minister tweeted.

ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

India fights COVID-19

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday. Across the country, several states have announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement and gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are a total of 324 COVID-19 cases in India so far.

Section 144 imposed in Delhi

Amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Delhi from 9 pm on March 22 to midnight of March 31. The order issued by the Delhi police stated that there was a likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava promulgated the order for maintaining public safety in the national capital.

Lockdown in 75 districts

The Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said on Sunday. It has also decided to suspend inter-state bus services till March 31, they said. The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all States and the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

