Janta Curfew: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli & Entire Family 'clap In Sync' For Unsung Heroes

Bollywood News

The Coronavirus pandemic has united the entire nation in standing together to fight the deadly virus as 'Janta Curfew' was implemented from 7 AM to 9 PM

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janta Curfew

The Coronavirus pandemic has united the entire nation in standing together to fight the deadly virus as 'Janta Curfew' was implemented from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday. The Prime Minister also made an appeal to come out to balconies/windows and show support for people who work round the clock in fighting Coronavirus. Popular Bollywood stars came out in unison to commend the efforts of the essential services personnel like the law enforcement authorities, media, medical authorities to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India. Joining the bandwagon was Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, and their entire family. 

Watch: Bollywood Stars Come Together To Lend Support To PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Ranaut family lauds unsung heroes 

Rangoli Chandel shared the video and captioned it as, "Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you."

READ: People Spent Time With Family, Read Books During Janta Curfew

Apart from the sisters, the entire Bollywood fraternity in the likes of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar and many others made sure to participate in the community activity to thank people for working relentlessly to fight coronavirus. They took to social media to post pictures and videos of their participation.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Looks Like Kangana In Old Photo, Says, 'I Find Them Embarrassing'; See Pic

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 336,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,613 people. Meanwhile, around 97,636 have reportedly been recovered. 

READ: Richa Chadha Fumes At Janta Curfew Tributes Spiralling Into Parades, Other Stars React

 

 

First Published:
