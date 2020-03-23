Richa Chadha Fumes At Janta Curfew Tributes Spiralling Into Parades, Other Stars React

India responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call, the Janta Curfew, against COVID-19 with immense enthusiasm. Not just did the who’s who of the country stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus, they also came out at their balconies, windows or in the premises to honour the essential services workers like doctors, who have been battling it out on the field while risking their lives. However, many got carried away and misunderstood the message that the initiative intended to achieve.

The other side of Janta Curfew

Numerous citizens gathered in huge groups, something that should be strictly avoided amid the risks associated with the infectious coronavirus. Celebrities of the film industry were furious with the impact of the initiative being spoiled by a section of the citizens in the evening. Richa Chadha, Soni Razdan, Ronit Roy, Neha Sharma, Hina Khan were among those who vented out their displeasure on Twitter as numerous videos surfaced from various parts of the country.

Richa called it ‘Stupid level max’ and how it was the opposite of what Janta Curfew stood for.

Ronit Roy was just shocked.

Soni Razdan quipped how coronavirus had a tough time surviving on Sunday at most places, but had a ‘goddam party’ at other places.

Neha Sharma called it ‘disturbing.’

Hina Khan pointed out how the curfew did not mean one could gather on the streets, and that appreciating the frontline workers was not the same as increasing the chances of contracting the disease.

The celebrities from the film industry, however, showcased their maturity by honouring the frontline workers, only with their family or near and dear ones. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and many others came out to hail the essential workers in their own style, some clapped, some banged utensils and some even played musical instruments.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India has risen to 396, with seven deaths reported.

