Rangoli Chandel Looks Like Kangana In Old Photo, Says, 'I Find Them Embarrassing'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister- Rangoli Chandel is known for her bold statements and witty replies on social media. Rangoli Chandel, who is super active on social media, has taken to Twitter to share some throwback photos of herself, and fans in huge numbers have cascaded to say that Rangoli Chandel looks totally like her sister Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shares her old photoshoot pictures

Rangoli Chandel's photos on Twitter are making quite some noise. Kangana Ranaut‘s sister, who has shared her throwback pictures from an old photoshoot, has left fans smitten. Rangoli looks strikingly similar to Kangana and fans couldn't agree more. Rangoli Chandel is seen donning a golden and black outfit as she poses in a poised manner. Check out the tweet and Rangoli Chandel's photos.

Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MRCk7odfQI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 18, 2020

Fans comment on Rangoli Chandel's photos

Dono behen same to same woow amazing pic🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Prakash Yadav(BJP) (@prakashyadav96) March 18, 2020

You're resembling #KanganaRanaut and looking just outstanding Rangoli😍😍 — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) March 18, 2020

I thought this is Kangana's photoshoot for #Thalaivi . 😁 — Irish (@IrishCooffee) March 18, 2020

Hmm.. kangana seems to be ur carbon copy. — Sandeep (@kwt_sandeep) March 18, 2020

You have very beautiful eyes my goodness.... Beautiful lady.... You resemble tanu from TWM.@Rangoli_A — Arzita Singh (@Arzitasingh07) March 18, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut last graced the big screen with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. And now, Kangana is gearing up for her next outing- Thalaivi which is a biopic on late actor and politician J. Jayalalithaa. Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos here.

