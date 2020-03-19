The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Looks Like Kangana In Old Photo, Says, 'I Find Them Embarrassing'; See Pic

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share her throwback photoshoot pictures. Fans in huge numbers are calling her Kangana Ranaut's twin. Check it out

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli Chandel

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister- Rangoli Chandel is known for her bold statements and witty replies on social media. Rangoli Chandel, who is super active on social media, has taken to Twitter to share some throwback photos of herself, and fans in huge numbers have cascaded to say that Rangoli Chandel looks totally like her sister Kangana Ranaut. 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shares her old photoshoot pictures

Rangoli Chandel's photos on Twitter are making quite some noise. Kangana Ranaut‘s sister, who has shared her throwback pictures from an old photoshoot, has left fans smitten. Rangoli looks strikingly similar to Kangana and fans couldn't agree more. Rangoli Chandel is seen donning a golden and black outfit as she poses in a poised manner. Check out the tweet and Rangoli Chandel's photos. 

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel slams American newspaper for its post on India's Coronavirus situation

Fans comment on Rangoli Chandel's photos

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel slams Shoaib Akhtar's motormouth rant against the Chinese amid Coronavirus

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel calls Neha Dhupia & Taapsee Pannu 'wannabe feminists' amid 'Roadies' row

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut last graced the big screen with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. And now, Kangana is gearing up for her next outing- Thalaivi which is a biopic on late actor and politician J. Jayalalithaa. Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Also Read | Rangoli openly challenges Bollywood, claims Kangana Ranaut will stop acting if she loses

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
