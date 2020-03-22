Watch: Bollywood Stars Come Together To Lend Support To PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

The coronavirus pandemic has united the entire nation in standing together to fight the deadly virus as 'Janta Curfew' was implemented from 7AM to 9PM on Sunday. The Prime Minister also made an appeal to come out to balconies/windows and show support for people who work round the clock in fighting Coronavirus. Popular Bollywood stars came out in unison to commend the efforts of the essential services personnel like the law enforcement authorities, media, medical authorities to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor are among the many actors who stood at their home balconies, terraces to clap and laud the unity of the nation.

Have a look at some noted Bollywood actors:

Gratitude to all you brave hearts who are out there without your families risking your life to keep us safe❤️🌍 Praying for you🙏🏼 to everyone else please stay home guys! Let’s stop the #coronavirus by staying at home so we can fight this together! Do your part #SocialDistanacing pic.twitter.com/ZN5nq21gBS — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 22, 2020

We join hands with PM @narendramodi and all Indians in saluting and applauding those working to keep us all safe - Health Services, Municipal n Sanitation workers, police, servicemen. We stay safe because of you. @PMOIndia #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/l0APDCQe1x — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) March 22, 2020

T 3478 - Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !



“शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती“ ~ AB



At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

India thanks all you brave souls who are in the front lines at times like these! 👏🏻 #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/jxc1qDqP8u — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) March 22, 2020

A big salute and a big thank you to our heroes, our doctors, the medical staff and any front line workers that are working tirelessly at battling this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/2gJbqEUhsH — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 22, 2020

PM's acknowledgement for the success of Janta curfew

ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel Coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 7 lives in the last 20 days with about 345 confirmed cases reported till date. The pandemic, which is reportedly on the verge of its stage 3 in India, has become the primary cause of concern in all nations across the world as the global death toll has crossed 13,400 as of Sunday. In fact, Italy has registered the maximum amount of deaths due to coronavirus and the country is facing a possible endemic of the deadly virus.

