Watch: Bollywood Stars Come Together To Lend Support To PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Others

Bollywood celebs participated in the Janta Curfew & came to their respective balconies, terraces to applaud the efforts of essential services on Sunday.

Varun Dhawan

The coronavirus pandemic has united the entire nation in standing together to fight the deadly virus as 'Janta Curfew' was implemented from 7AM to 9PM on Sunday. The Prime Minister also made an appeal to come out to balconies/windows and show support for people who work round the clock in fighting Coronavirus. Popular Bollywood stars came out in unison to commend the efforts of the essential services personnel like the law enforcement authorities, media, medical authorities to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor are among the many actors who stood at their home balconies, terraces to clap and laud the unity of the nation.

PM's acknowledgement for the success of Janta curfew

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel Coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 7 lives in the last 20 days with about 345 confirmed cases reported till date. The pandemic, which is reportedly on the verge of its stage 3 in India, has become the primary cause of concern in all nations across the world as the global death toll has crossed 13,400 as of Sunday. In fact, Italy has registered the maximum amount of deaths due to coronavirus and the country is facing a possible endemic of the deadly virus.

