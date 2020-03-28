Jassie Gill Washed Cars In Australia Before He Became A Singer? See Throwback Photo

Singer-actor Jassie Gill dug into the archives and shared a throwback picture from his college days, when he worked as a car-washer in Australia. The picture, which was shared on his Instagram stories, is from 2009-10. Jassie took up a job as a car-washer when he visited his sister in Australia for three months as he needed money to finance his debut album. Reportedly, Gill worked tirelessly and saved every penny so that he could make his dream come true.

READ: Jassie Gill Says Panga Made Him Realise That He Never Asked His Mother About Her Dreams

Earlier, in an interview Jassie recounted those days and informed that he would get paid $60 per day and went to work even on Sunday. He added, "In those 90-odd days, I missed work just once when heavy rains made it impossible to commute. I slogged from 8 am to 6 pm, reporting to a supervisor at the garage”. Speaking about the difficulties of the job, the singer claimed that he had to bend down all day as part of his job and thus suffered from acute backache and body pain, but for him all that mattered was that he was earning his own money.

READ: Jassie Gill Says Panga Made Him Realise That He Never Asked His Mother About Her Dreams

(Picture shared by Jassie Gill on Instagram)

In 2011, Jassie released his first album, Batchmate. He made his big screen debut with the Punjabi film Mr & Mrs 420 in 2014. His first Bollywood film - Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi - came four years later, in 2018. Jassie was last seen on the big screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film also starred Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

When asked if he would prioritise acting over singing now, Jassie told a news agency earlier this year, “I don’t think that this (acting) will affect my singing career. Acting and singing have been parallel for me because I started acting through my songs (music videos). So, I don’t think that way. It’s become so easy nowadays that you can sit in your room and make music. So, whenever I get time I make music.”

READ: Jassie Gill Wants THIS Indian Idol 11 Contestant In His Next Punjabi Track. Read More

READ: Jassie Gill Says That He Will Not Miss His Friend Hardik Pandya’s Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.