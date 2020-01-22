Jassie Gill Says Panga Made Him Realise That He Never Asked His Mother About Her Dreams

Panga actor and singer Jassie Gill in an interview with PTI said that the Panga plot made him realise that our society does not care about the dreams of a mother. Because of that, he never knew what his mother wanted to do in her life. Jassie Gill plays the role of Kangana Ranaut's husband in the film that is slated to release this Friday. Read on to know more details about this story.

Jassie Gill talks about Panga

Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill is all set to shine in his second Bollywood film, Panga. It is a story of a forgotten kabaddi champion who plans to make a comeback to the game and pursue her dreams. Jassie Gill plays the role of Kangana Ranaut’s husband in this Ashwiny Iyer directed film.

Also read | 'Panga' Actress Richa Chadha Slams An Indian Airline, Asks, 'What’s The Excuse?'

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Jassie Gill talked about Panga’s plot. During his interview, Jassie Gill stated that when he heard the story of Panga, he realised that his mother has also been following a routine day in and out without complaining about it. Jassie further added that he and his family never asked his mother what she wanted to do or what her dreams were. The Panga actor then emphasised on the fact that this was the story of almost every household.

Jassie Gill further in the interview with PTI talked about his role in the film. He said that people will get to see him in a different avatar. He also revealed that he is planning to sign more films after starring in Panga. Jassie continued by stating that although Panga is a romantic film, it revolves around a different concept.

Also read | 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Films To Watch Ahead Of Her New Release

As mentioned earlier, the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is Jassie Gill’s second film. The Punjabi singer and actor made his debut in Bollywood with the film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Gill is not a new face in the Punjabi music and film industry. He has belted out hit songs like Vigre Sharabi, Bapu Zimidar, Nikle Currant and many others.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Pick For The 'Panga King' Of The Indian Cricket Team

Also read | Jassie Gill Wants THIS Indian Idol 11 Contestant In His Next Punjabi Track. Read More

Image Courtesy: Jassie Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.