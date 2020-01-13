Jassie Gill Says That He Will Not Miss His Friend Hardik Pandya’s Wedding

Jassie Gill, who started out as a singer in the Punjabi entertainment industry, has now become a big name in the country's industry. After he made his name in the local film industry, now the star-singer has turned towards Bollywood and will be seen as the leading man opposite Kangana Ranaut in the film Panga.

Currently, Jassie Gill is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Panga. The singer is good friends with the newly-engaged cricketer Hardik Pandya. In a recent interview, he spoke about his friend Hardik. Here is what Gill had to say:

Jassie Gill says he will not miss Hardik Pandya’s wedding

In a recent interview with an entertainment broadcaster, Jassie Gill expressed that in 2017, when Krunal Pandya got married, he could not attend it due to some reason. But he will for sure attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding. The singer also said that he is happy for the couple.

The speculation of the couple marrying have started, but in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, one of Hardik Pandya’s close friends expressed that there are no plans for the couple to tie the knot soon and that they might get married either later in 2020 or 2021.

Krunal got married to his long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma in 2017. After this, Krunal had joked in an interview with a media portal and expressed that he has told Hardik not to get married right now. He also added that Hardik should get married in his forties.

Jassie Gill made his Bollywood debut with the film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The movie was not well received at the box office and had failed to impress the audience. Jassie Gill is anticipating the success of Panga.

Image courtesy: Jassie Gill Instagram

