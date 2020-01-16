Jassie Gill Wants THIS Indian Idol 11 Contestant In His Next Punjabi Track. Read More

Sunny Hindustani has made everyone his fan by his soulful singing. A contestant of Indian Idol 11, his life has changed drastically since being part of the show. A few days back it was just his dream to be a playback singer and sing a song in the film. His dream is already completed, thanks to Indian Idol 11. Still a contestant, he has already sung for two movies. He recently sang a song for the movie Panga. It features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and it is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Sunny Hindustani recently performed on the song Manzilen Apni Jagah Hain Raaste. His performance earned him a much-deserved appreciation. Post his performance Jassie Gill was so impressed by it that he went ahead and told Sunny that when the show ends, he is very much interested in making a Punjabi song with him. The director of the film, Ashwini said that it was Shankar Mahadevan’s idea to make Sunny sing in the movie Panga. She also praised the song by saying it is one of her favourite songs in the album.

Jassie Gill is a singer and actor who works mostly in Punjabi films and music industry. He was a part of the Panga team that appeared on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Sunny Hindustani was praised for his performance by everyone including him.

Sunny also hails from Punjab. He dropped out of school in 6th standard and started performing in nearby villages and functions. After observing his passion and love for singing his father gifted him a harmonium and tabla. After his father’s demise in 2014, he started boot polishing to help his family.

The film Panga stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in lead roles. Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release on 24 January 2020. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha.

