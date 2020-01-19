Javed Akhtar Shares Update On Shabana Azmi’s Health; Says, 'No Serious Harm Done'

On Saturday, veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The actress was rushed to the MGM Hospital immediately. Azmi was later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where all the tests were done to rule out any possible internal injuries. Azmi's husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, was travelling in another car, Raigad Superintendent of Police Paraskar told PTI on Sunday.

Shabana Azmi brought to Mumbai Hospital; Farhan, Zoya, Shibani, Tabu, Anil rush to see her

Akhtar has now spoken to an entertainment portal and gave an update about her health. He said not to worry as there was no serious harm done. He also revealed that she is currently in the ICU and all the scan reports are positive. Meanwhile, Dr Shetty at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital said the actor's health condition is "stable". "Azmi is recuperating. She is stable and under observation. No surgery, operation was performed during the night...she is undergoing medical treatment," he said.

The doctors at Kokilaben Hospital on Sunday too gave an update and said, "She is feeling better than yesterday. She is stable and will be fine soon."

PM Modi issues statement on Shabana Azmi's distressing accident, prays for speedy recovery

About the accident

An FIR has been registered against the driver of veteran actor Shabana Azmi for rash and negligent driving, after her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Azmi (69), is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri and is "stable", the hospital's Executive Director and CEO Dr Santosh Shetty told PTI. Driver Kamlesh Kamath (38), who sustained minor injuries in the incident, was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle when Azmi's Tata Safari car rammed into a truck near Khalapur, about 60 km from here in neighbouring Raigad district, a local police official earlier said.

"We have booked driver Kamlesh Kamath under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 and 337 for rash and negligent driving and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is not yet arrested," Paraskar said. The car will be sent for an inspection to RTO (regional transport office) to ascertain if there was any fault in the vehicle or if the mishap took place after the driver lost control, he said.

Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films like "Arth", "Ankur", "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother".

Shabana Azmi's accident: Maharashtra min Ashok Chavan dials hospital, posts update

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.