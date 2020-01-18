Shabana Azmi's Accident: Maharashtra Min Ashok Chavan Dials Hospital, Posts Update

Actor Shabana Azmi and another person were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday, the police said. Azmi was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was said to be out of danger, said a police official. Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped unhurt.

The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which they were traveling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. A local police official said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck. One more person who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries, he said. His identity was not known yet.

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Spoken to Medical Officers of MGM hospital in Panvel on phone to enquire the health of @Javedakhtarjadu & @AzmiShabana. Praying for their speedy recovery." [sic]. Azmi's spokesperson said the actor was undergoing a check-up. "She is fine, nothing to worry about," the spokesperson added.

Thoughts and prayers with @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu & family.



This too shall pass. Wishing you a speedy recovery @AzmiShabana 🤗 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) January 18, 2020

Dear fellow mediapersons, Please delete those photos of #ShabanaAzmi lying injured on the road after her accident. They are invasive and intrusive. Please.



Get well @AzmiShabana ji. There is more goodwill & positive energy coming your way than you can imagine. @Javedakhtarjadu — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) January 18, 2020

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday. "Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway OMG! Praying so hard," actor Swara Bhaskar tweeted. Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films such as "Arth", "Ankur", "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother".

(With PTI inputs)