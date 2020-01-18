Shabana Azmi Brought To Mumbai Hospital; Farhan, Zoya, Shibani, Tabu, Anil Rush To See Her

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has now been shifted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai after being declared stable by the medical officers at MGM hospital in Panvel. Earlier on Saturday, Shabana Azmi and Jaaved Akhtar were in a near-fatal car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as their car crashed into a large truck near Khalapur, about 60 kilometers away from Mumbai. While Javed Akhtar was visibly unscathed by the terrible accident, Azmi had suffered severe injuries including bruises on her face.

"Veteran Actor Ms Shabana Azmi has been admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. She is stable and under observation," read the statement from Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Kokilaben Hospital.

Shabana Azmi's family and friends from the industry could be seen rushing to the Hospital after her arrival. Javed Akhtar, Farahan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar; Zoya Akhtar, actors Anil Kapoor and Tabu were among the ones who were seen entering the hospital on Saturday evening.

Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage after ramming into a truck on their way to Khandala. After Shabana Azmi received the preliminary medical care at a local hospital at Panvel, her spokesperson said the actor was undergoing a check-up. "She is fine, nothing to worry about," the spokesperson added. Reacting to the news of the terrible accident, PM Modi issued a statement through his Twitter account as he said that he'd pray for Azmi's quick recovery.

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Many of Shabana Azmi's well-wishers and friends from the industry have posted their concern through prayers for the actor. Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan spoke to the hospital officials at Panvel to get an update on Azmi's health. He later took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Spoken to Medical Officers of MGM hospital in Panvel on phone to enquire the health of @Javedakhtarjadu & @AzmiShabana. Praying for their speedy recovery." [sic].

