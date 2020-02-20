Mr. India Trilogy Controversy: Javed Akhtar Slams Shekhar Kapur Over 'creative Outrage'

Popular Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has stated that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur should not be offended for not being consulted on Mr. India Trilogy as he too had disregarded the original script for the iconic film. In an interview to a leading publication, the lyricist exclaimed that one may or may not be morally bound to inform the people involved with the original film, but they are not legally bound to do so.

Javed Akhtar slams filmmaker Shekhar Kapur

Narrating the events that transpired earlier, he asked where Kapur's 'creative outrage' was when he had disregarded the bound script of Mr. India that was given to Boney Kapoor and Shekhar by him and Salim. “Shekhar chose to do his own thing back then. Today, when other people are doing the same, he is upset?” he added.

This came after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who is the original helmer of the 1987 film starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amish Puri has claimed that no one even 'mentioned' the film to him.

Tweeting about the same, the director claimed that the Mr. India trilogy makers are just using the title the get a big weekend as they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. The director's response came after a fan exclaimed that the period drama should not be remade for it's 'cult classic status' as it would fail very badly. This was after Bharat fame director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that he is all set to script a superhero Universe starring Katrina Kaif, titled as Mr. India trilogy

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

