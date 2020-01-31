Shabana Azmi "to Be Discharged Soon": Javed Akhtar Gives Health Update

Popular lyricist Javed Akhtar giving the latest update of his wife Shabana Azmi informed that she has recovered from all her injuries and will be back home in a few days. Speaking about the same to a leading media publication, he stated that the doctors wanted to keep the veteran actress under observation for a few days and that he completely agreed with them. Thankful that his wife got away with minor injuries, he said, “It could have been a lot worse. I’d say Shabana had a miraculous escape.”

According to a media report, veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured after her car hit the rear-end of a truck at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She was traveling with her husband Javed Akhtar while their car rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also issued a statement on the unfortunate accident suffered by Shabana Azmi.

While Javed Akhtar was visibly unscathed by the accident, Shabani Azmi, on the other hand, suffered injuries and bruises on her face. While Bollywood stars rushed to visit Shabana at the hospital, fans on social media also conveyed their wishes for Azmi's speedy recovery.

Javed Akhtar thanks well-wishers

Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said. Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. "Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copyread.

