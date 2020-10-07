Singer Javed Ali Wishes Late Artist Wajid Khan On His Birth Anniversary

Javed Ali recently took to Instagram and wished late Wajid Khan on the latter's birth anniversary. The singer remembered the late music director who passed away recently and shared a memorable picture on his Instagram handle. Take a look at what the singer shared in his Instagram post.

On the occasion of Wajid Khan’s birth anniversary, Javed Ali remembered the late music director and shared a memorable picture of them together on his Instagram handle. In the picture, both Javed Ali and Wajid khan can be seen taking a selfie together.

In the caption, Javed Ali wished Wajid Khan a happy birthday and mentioned that he will be in their heart, always and forever. Javed Ali has been a part of many songs composed by Wajid Khan. Many of their fans took to Instagram and shared their wishes for the late music director while others mentioned how much they missed Wajid. Take a look.

Wajid Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest and the fraternity mourned his death. He was a well-known music director who died on June 1, 2020. Know more about the late artist Wajid Khan.

Wajid Khan was born in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and has a son and a daughter with wife Maryam Asif Siddiqui. It is a lesser-known fact that he is the son of a famous tabla artist, Late Ustad Sharafat Ali. Wajid Khan belonged to the musical Gharanas Kirana Gharana and Punjab Gharana.

Sajid-Wajid has been a popular name in the movie industry. Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan are brothers who worked together as music directors. The duo created some of the finest songs in Bollywood movies. Some of those movies include the Dabangg movie series, Wanted, Hello, Partner, Himmatwala, Main Tera Hero, Jai Ho, Tevar, Heropanti, Family of Thakurganj and several others.

Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan have written the lyrics for some popular songs like Fevicol Se, Life Life, Le Le Mazaa Le, Baaki Sab First Class Hai, Zor Nache, and a few others.

The music director duo also received a huge bunch of awards for its spectacular contribution to the music industry. The brothers received the maximum number of awards for their music direction for the movie Dabangg.

Image Source- Javed Ali & Sajid & Wajid Instagram

