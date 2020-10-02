Chiranjeevi Remembers 'the Legend' Sivaji Ganesan On His 92nd Birth Anniversary

On the 92nd birth anniversary of the legendary south actor Sivaji Ganesan, several actors paid tribute to the stellar actor. Even superstar Chiranjeevi, took to Twitter, on Thursday, October 1 to share his fond memories with the star. Sharing a throwback picture, Chiranjeevi praised Ganesan’s acting prowess. Take a look:

Chiranjeevi remembers ‘the Legend’ Sivaji Ganesan

In the picture shared by the actor, he can be seen hugging the late actor as the camera captures them. The warm pictures see the duo smiling brightly as Ganesan embrace Chiranjeevi endearingly. While sharing the picture, the actor remembered ‘the legend’ by penning down a brief heartfelt note. From praising his fantastic characters to his onscreen presence, Chiranjeevi explained that he wholeheartedly admires Ganesan.

Besides Chiranjeevi, even Kamal Haasan shared a rare photo of Sivaji Ganesan. In the photo, young Kamal donning a rugged look shares frame with the legendary star who can be seen smiling warmly. With the photo, Kamal reminded fans how Ganesan is yet alive in the form of his characters in the minds of many generations of Tamil actors and that his legacy can never be forgotten.

Last year, on the same day Kamal Haasan said, "Like all naive fans of Nadigar Thilakam, I too believed his human body would be immortal like his body of work. After so many years, his sons and fans are still trying to come to terms with him not being there. Happy birthday Nadigar Thilakam alias Appa."

Meanwhile, in other news, megastar Chiranjeevi recently celebrated a humungous milestone of completing 42 successful years in the acting industry. On the occasion, the actor thanked all his fans for their remarkable support throughout his career. He penned down a heart-warming note for all his fans. Chiranjeevi wrote,

On 22 August, I took birth as a human. On 22 September, I took birth as an actor. I express my gratitude for all the audience who have since encouraged me. I especially thank my fans, who love me the most.

