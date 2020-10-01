SD Burman's Birth Anniversary: Papon Remembers The Legendary Artist With A Heartfelt Note

On the occasion of SD Burman’s birth anniversary, singer Papon took to Instagram to remember the legendary musician. In the monochrome picture, SD Burman and RD Burman were seen posing together for the camera. In the caption for the post, Papon spoke about how inspired he is by SD Burman’s work in the film industry. He also threw some light on how they belong to the same countryside. In the comments section for the post, fans are remembering the iconic music director and his most famous works.

Papon remembers SD Burman

Playback singer Papon recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. Papon posted a picture of him with his son, RD Burman, who was also a remarkable music composer with multiple hits.

In the black and white picture, SD Burman is seen leaning on his son’s shoulder while looking at the camera with a faint smile. He is seen donning a traditional attire with a pair of metal-framed glasses. His son RD Burman is seen looking away at a distance while he wears a sweet smile in the picture.

In the comments section of the post, Papon has spoken about how much he respects SD Burman and his work. He has written how he often feels proud that his favourite singer-musician-songwriter is from the same countryside as him. He has mentioned how being from Tripura, he always felt like SD Burman’s melodies were 'drenched with easterly flavours'.

Papon has remembered the legendary composer on the occasion of his birth anniversary while putting forth his wish about singing for the late singer. Have a look at the post on Papon’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Papon’s fans have mentioned how amazing the collaboration between Papon and SD Burman would have been. A few of the fans have remembered both RD Burman and SD Burman as they have both been exceptional artists. Have a look at few of the comments on the post here.

SD Burman was born on October 1, 1906, in the city of Comilla which is now in Bangladesh. He has worked in classic Bollywood films like Guide, Pyaasa, and Bandini, amongst others. He has also received a bunch of awards including National Film Awards and BDJA Awards. He was also presented with a Padma Shri in the year 1969.

