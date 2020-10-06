Vinod Khanna's Birth Anniversary: When Akshaye Talked About Father's Sanyaas To Osho City

In a throwback interview, Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye Khanna had talked about his father's 'sanyaas' to Osho's city. The actor had also talked about the influence it had on him and his family. On the occasion of Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary, read all about what Akshaye Khanna had to say during an interview with Mid-Day and more about Vinod Khanna's journey to Rajneeshpuram (Osho's City).

In 1975, Vinod Khanna left his family to stay in Rajneeshpuram. Rajneeshpuram was a religious intentional community in Wasco County, Oregon, which was lead by the spiritual leader Osho. At this time, Vinod Khanna was married to Gitanjali Taleyarkhan. They later divorced in 1985. At that time, Akshaye Khanna was only 5 years old.

In the throwback interview, Akshaye Khanna started off by explaining why his father had left. He explained that his father, Vinod Khanna, was so influenced by Osho and his work that he left his family to take ‘sanyaas’. The actor then explained what 'sanyaas' meant and said, "Sanyaas means giving up your life in totality" and added that his family was only a part of it. He added that it was a life-changing decision and he didn't understand this when he was 5 years old but he understood it now.

Vinod only came back as the community was destroyed

Further on that topic, Akshaye added that Vinod Khanna had thought it was worth it and had also stuck to his decision. Talking about his father's return, Akshaye mentioned that his father had not come back because he didn't believe in Osho's philosophy anymore but because 'the commune was disbanded, destroyed, and everybody had to find their own way.'.

Finally, Akshaye Khanna added that if the community had not been destroyed, Vinod Khanna would not have come back. After coming back, he married Kavita Daftary, who was the daughter of industrialist Sharayu Daftary. They also had two kids.

Vinod Khanna was very well known for his lead roles in movies. Some of his famous movies are Kuchhe Dhaage, Imtihaan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Burning Train, Qurbani, Kudrat, Parvarish, Khoon Pasina, Dayavan, Chandni and Jurm, to name a few.

