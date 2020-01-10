Sara Ali Khan Reviews Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer, Calls It 'fantastic'

Jawaani Jaaneman, which reunites Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after two decades, is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Makers of the movie unveiled the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman on January 8. It has received 12 million views within a day of its release.

While fans went on to call the movie an entertaining roller coaster, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan also did not miss the chance to review her daddy's performance in the trailer. Here's what Sara Ali Khan has to say about Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer.

Sara Ali Khan reviews 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer

After watching Saif Ali Khan's characters in Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it was a treat for his fans to see him play the role of a charming young man in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Both Saif Ali Khan and Tabu are seen in a hippie character which has intrigued the audience about the movie. While Saif Ali Khan’s incredible young avatar in the trailer stole the hearts of fans, it has also impressed his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman. She captioned the post saying 'Cool', 'New' and 'Fantastic'. Have a look.

Jawaani Jaaneman, helmed by Nitin Kakkar, marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla. Her acting skills in the trailer has already started receiving a heap of praises. Here's what fans have to say about the film.

Netizens react to Jawaani Jaaneman trailer

That's a comeback film for Saif Ali Khan



Super Hit



💥💥💥 https://t.co/gnrzMs9mRS — Bobby bhai (@Bobbyofficiali_) January 9, 2020

1- Your Crush

2- Her crush

3- Her father

4 - You #JawaaniJaaneman pic.twitter.com/mojDFugEPC — Sejal sksksksks. 🍁 (@falana_dhimkana) January 9, 2020

(Image source: Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

