Tabu Gives A Glimpse Of Her Unusual Family From 'Jawaani Jaaneman', See Pic

Jawaani Jaaneman has become one of the highly anticipated films with the jazzy and hip visuals that the makers have shared on social media to grab the audiences' attention. The Nitin Kakkar directorial features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutante Alaya Furniturewalla in the lead roles, and is reportedly about a man who refuses to come to terms with his age and responsibilities. Earlier on Sunday, Tabu shared an interesting photo through her Instagram handle which speaks volumes about the character traits of the roles that the three actors will portray on-screen in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Take a look at the quirky and modern family poster:

Tabu's post features Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewalla and the actor herself in a family portrait which reflects the disjointed family that they are a part of. While Saif Ali Khan and Tabu can be seen in a struggle for vanity with their make-up accessories at hand, debutante actor Alaya can be seen standing between them with an expression that speaks of helplessness. The trailer of the movie Jawaani Jaaneman showed us a glimpse of the comedy-drama and featured Alaya as a young girl who is pregnant and finds her own father, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan, living a colorful life and her mother, played by Tabu, who is unaffected by anything.

About the film

The character posters featuring the three actors have created an air of anticipation for the upcoming film which is set to release in theaters on January 31. The cast of Jawaani Jaaneman include Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Chunky Pandey and Kubbra Sait in the leading roles along with Alaya Furniturewalla. Nitin Kakkar helms the upcoming comedy film, and it has been bankrolled by Saif Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani.

