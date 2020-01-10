Saif Ali Khan, Tabu And Alaya F Break Stereotypes In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer, Check How

Recently, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman launched the trailer of the film after much anticipation. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the leading roles, the movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya Furniturewala.

Saif Ali Khan, who has many unconventional roles under his credit, is returning the rom-com genre with Jawani Jaaaneman. Though Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy entertainer, the much-anticipated film is set to talk about several taboo topics too.

Here are a few ways Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu have broken the stereotypes of the society with their performance in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu break the stereotypes with Jawaani Jaaneman

Being gay is normal

It seems like the Indian audience is ready to talk about homosexuality, as many filmmakers are now making films on the subject, ridiculing the societal norms of love. As seen in the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman, Hindi cinema veteran Farida Jalal, who plays a mother to Saif Ali Khan in the movie mentions about her relatives' son being gay. However, an open-minded Saif Ali Khan replies 'Gay Hota Tho Bhi, Kya Farak Padta?'.

A new family dynamic

Jawaani Jaaneman is set to bring in Bollywood an unusual, yet interesting family dynamic. The movie features a career-driven mother, a casanova father and a child who is about to become a mother herself. All of the three characters of Jawaani Jaaneman seem to be independent of each other, who believe in giving each other their private space, unlike shown in a quintessential Bollywood movie.

The iconic airport scene with a twist

It seems like the director of Jawaani Jaaneman has given the film a unique twist, which proves that the movie is made with a modern backdrop. As the trailer ends, Saif Ali Khan can be seen chasing his reel-life daughter, Alaya F just to express his feelings for her. As hinted in the trailer, the audience seemingly expects to witness a heart-wrenching story of a father and a daughter.

Take a look at Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer

