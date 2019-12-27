'Jawaani Jaaneman' Teaser Out: Saif Ali Khan Is Back As "the Playa Who Never Grew Up"

Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to feature the suave Saif Ali Khan in the romantic comedy genre one more time. The makers of the film took to their social media handles and shared the official teaser trailer of the film on Friday. The caption of their posts reads, "Setting the vibe for 2020" and it holds true as the teaser announces the entry of Saif Ali Khan as "the playa who never grew up".

Take a look at the much-anticipated teaser:

The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday. The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31. The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

About the film

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father-daughter duo. Saif will be seen playing the role of Alaia's father in the movie. The movie is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.

Reportedly, Saif has undergone an amazing makeover before the shoot for the movie started. It turns out that the actor not only cropped his long mane but also sported a crew cut and a stubble. Most importantly, he lost 11 kilos for the role.

The movie also features Drishyam actor Tabu in a pivotal role. Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after two decades. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

