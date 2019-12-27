Saif Ali Khan And Tabu To Recreate The Iconic 'Ole Ole' Song In Jawaani Jaaneman?

Saif Ali Khan seems to be on a roll, with back-to-back movie releases. The popular actor, who shocked his fans with the poster of his upcoming movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, has another surprise for all his fans. According to reports, the actor will be seen grooving to the tunes of his 1994 hit song, Ole Ole. Here is all you need to know about Saif Ali Khan's Ole Ole.

Saif Ali Khan to feature in the revamped version of Ole Ole?

Reports have it that, the makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman are planning to remake Ole Ole for their film. Reportedly, the remixed version of Ole Ole will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Yash Narvekar. Rumours have it that the remixed version of Ole Ole will feature the lead pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla. Besides Tabu, Saif and Alaya, the movie also has a strong supporting cast consisting of Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Black Knight Films, the movie is all set to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020.

Upcoming movies of Saif Ali Khan

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Tanhji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in the lead, narrates the tale of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusarey, who, reportedly, was one of the greatest leaders of the Maratha Kingdom. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the marquee on January 10, 2020.

