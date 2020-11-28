'Jawaani Jaaneman' Star Alaya F Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday In Alibaug, Shares Picture

Alaya F who made her successful debut with Jawaani Jaaneman on Saturday celebrated her 23rd birthday in Alibaug with a bang. Sharing a stunning picture, Alaya wrote, "Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes" [sic]

With a backdrop of balloons and flowers, Alaya looked beautiful as she wore a bikini and posed in front of the initials of her name.

Alaya F's successful debut with Jawaani Jaaneman was followed by many film offers, but the actor says the nationwide lockdown has hindered the process of choosing her next project. The Nitin Kakkar-directed film, also featuring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, opened to positive reviews in January end.

"A lot of the conversations about films and meetings came to a standstill. We will have to resume it when everything's done. But it definitely does cut momentum. I feel like I was going superfast and now it's all on halt...," Alaya told PTI. The actor said she was travelling for work within the country before the pandemic took over and reached home right in time.

"I had to come back early as I knew all this was happening and knew we are probably heading for a lockdown and there'll be lots of restrictions. When I came back, we went straight into lockdown. My work definitely did get cut halfway." The 23-year-old actor said she was at a "good point professionally" before everything came to a standstill

"Then suddenly this break happened and I felt 'My God people are going to forget who I am.' I was trying to stay visible as much as I could. Then 'Jawaani Jaaneman' released online and people started watching my film again. I started getting more comments, feedback and felt now people will remember me," she added.

