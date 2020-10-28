Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Body In Series Of Bikini Pics While Vacationing In Dubai

Alaya F was recently vacationing in Dubai. On October 27, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white picture posing on a yacht. Alaya F flaunted her toned body in a strappy bikini. She also donned a pair of sunglasses to complete her beach look. Alaya F posted this Instagram picture with a caption, '2 / 3'. This caption indicated that this post is Alaya F's second out of three images from her trip to Dubai. Take a look at Alaya F's Instagram post.

Alaya F's photos in bikini

Also Read | Alaya F flaunts her toned body sitting on a yacht as she enjoys her stay in Dubai

The first picture from this black and white series was shared on October 7. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a similar monochrome picture, wherein Alaya F can be seen sitting on a yacht. The Burj Al Arab Hotel of Dubai can be spotted in the background of Alaya F’s picture.

She was spotted wearing a bikini. Alaya F completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. The newbie's Instagram caption read as 'Dub-HiiiiiiiðŸ™‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ 1 / 3'. Fans seem to wait for the '3 / 3' picture from Alaya's F's series of vacation pictures. Take a look at Alaya's photos.

Also Read | Alaya F celebrates Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary's birthday in Dubai; see post

Fans went gaga over Alaya F's Instagram post, going by their comments on her picture. They bombarded the comment section with complements like 'amazing', 'nice pic', 'Wowwwww', 'super hot', 'stunning beauty', 'Jaw dropping', 'You are timeless and eternal beauty' and many similar comments. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Alaya F Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Re-imagining Enola Homes cast in Bollywood, can you see Alaya F play Enola in the remake?

Alaya F is quite active on social media. Apart from movies and brand promotions, Alaya F's Instagram wall also features art pictures, videos, and a few dance routines that she is currently practising. The actor also started a new IGTV series 'Alaya AF'. In this series, the star shares fitness, beauty and art tips with her followers. Check out some of her 'Alaya AF' posts.

Also Read | Alaya F shares a stunning picture in Goa, captions it 'Freedom'; See photo here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.