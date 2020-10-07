Alaya F Celebrates Balasaheb Thackeray's Grandson Aaishvary's Birthday In Dubai; See Post

Alaya F recently flew to Dubai to celebrate the birthday of Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. In a video posted by Smita Thackeray, Aaishvary is seen cutting a cake while his friends are heard singing in the background. Smita Thackeray in her caption mentioned that she is celebrating her son’s birthday with Alaya F in a restaurant with good music. Aaishvary Thackeray also posted an Instagram story of a cake where he thanked his mom and Alaya F for the cake. Take a look at Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday celebration with Alaya F.

Aaishvary Thackeray at Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman's screening

Alaya F and Aaishvary Thakeray's dating rumours surfaced online after the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor hosted a special screening for the industry and saw celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Rakulpreet Singh, Yami Gautam, and others. Aaishvary Thackeray was also seen attending this special screening with Alaya F and other friends.

The actor also posted a bunch of pictures from her birthday party and most of the pictures saw the duo enjoying together. There was also a beautiful candid picture of Alaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray as they enjoyed the party together. The duo is also spotted commenting on each other's social media pictures.

Alaya F's 'Freedom' picture in Goa

In the recent past, Alaya F took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself at a beach in Goa. She was seen posing for the camera in her white monokini. The actor opted for hoop earrings and tied a scrunchie on her hand to complete the look. She was seen flaunting her toned body as she posed for the picture. Not to miss Alaya F's tattoo that was clearly visible in the picture. She captioned the picture with a single word, "F R E E D O M". Here's the picture:

Alaya F's Instagram is quite intriguing. Along with brand promotions, the actor's Insta account also includes art pictures, videos, and a few dance choreographies that she is currently practising. She started her new IGTV series called Alaya AF where she shares fitness, beauty and art tips with her followers.

