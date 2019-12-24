Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster Out: Saif Ali Khan Is 'ready To Jingle' In January

Seems like Saif Ali Khan is singing to the tunes of success, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. Saif Ali Khan, who impressed masses with his performance in Sacred Games, is back to the romantic genre, as the actor is currently gearing up for his next, Jawaani Jaaneman. Recently, a new poster of Jawaani Janeman was released by the makers of the film. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan: Evergreen Films Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Actor Loved By Fans

Jawaani Janeman new poster out

Seems like the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman are leaving no stone unturned for the film’s success, as they have recently dropped in a new poster of the much-anticipated film. The recently shared poster of Jawaani Jaaneman features Saif Ali khan lying on a bed with women, holding a green bottle. In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a playboy chain, flaunting his arm tattoo with a smirk. Take a look at the poster shared:

Also Read | Jawaani Jaaneman Starring Saif Ali Khan & Tabu Gets A New Release Date

New poster... #JawaaniJaaneman stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait.. Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/Mv3p4kJanD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

New release date... #JawaaniJaaneman will now release earlier: 31 Jan 2020... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlaiaF and #Tabu... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... Teaser poster: pic.twitter.com/7wIsSi2T5N — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

Also Read | From 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Here Are Some Upcoming Movies Of Tabu

All about Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man and his daughter. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Slated to release on January 31, 2020, the movie marks the comeback of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu onscreen after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya Furniturewala.

Also Read | National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana Receives Praise From Co-star Tabu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.