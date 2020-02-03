Jawaani Jaaneman Trends Well, Packs A Decent Weekend Box-office Collection

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F. starrer Jawaani Jaaneman packed a decent weekend number at the box-office. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share that the film trended well on Day 2 and Day 3. The collection now stands at Rs. 12.83 crore. The film released on 1,550 plus screens — 1,200 screens nationally and 350 screens overseas.

#JawaaniJaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak... Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 12.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life spins around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter.

The movie unites Saif and Tabu after years; the last time the two shared screen space was in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to tick the curiosity of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

