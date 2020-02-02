Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Grows Tremendously On Day 2, Here's The Total Figure

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F's film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' saw a 50 percent growth on Day 2 at the box-office. Made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore, the film collected Rs. 4.55 crore on the second day, taking the total collection at Rs. 7.79 crore. The film released on 1,550 plus screens — 1,200 screens nationally and 350 screens overseas. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers and said that the film is performing much better than Saif's previous releases like Chef, Baazar etc.

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a bachelor whose life spins around partying and womanizing until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter.

So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!!

What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her ❤ & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent pic.twitter.com/0GzGu4x8mD — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 29, 2020

The movie unites Saif and Tabu after years; the last time the two shared screen space was in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to tick the curiosity of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

Are we looking at a nice-n-sweet winner at the BO? #JawaaniJaaneman has already seen over 50% jump today, and the momentum is only getting better. The film could well surprise when Saturday collections are out #SaifAliKhan @AlayaF___ @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) February 1, 2020

